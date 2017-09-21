SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of violently assaulting another man over licorice now faces serious criminal charges.

Justin Rene Peron, 36, who is listed as homeless, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

On June 27, a man was in front of City Creek Center, 50 S. State, holding several pieces of licorice when he was approached by Peron. Peron demanded the man hand over the licorice, but the man refused, charging documents state.

"I'll just take it from you," Peron told the man, according to the charges.

Police say Peron then took out a knife, and the man attempted to defend himself with his cane.

"Peron took the cane from (the man), tackled him, and struck (the man) several times in the face with his fist," the charges state.

Officers nearby responded to the scene and arrested Peron.