MILLCREEK — A body pulled from a creek Wednesday has been identified as a Murray man missing since Sept. 14.

The body of Nick Kapos, 82, was spotted Wednesday morning by utility workers near 145 W. Central Ave. Search and rescue crews recovered the body, which was tangled in weeds and brush. The creek branches off from Big Cottonwood Creek.

The body appeared to have been in the water for some time, Lohrke said.

Over the weekend, Murray police made a public request to be on the lookout for Kapos, who had cognitive impairment. Police said he was not able to walk very far and was last seen at his home.

According to friends, Kapos grew up in Kaysville and was a well-liked teacher at Davis High School for many years.