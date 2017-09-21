Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 21.

Is North Korea’s leader insane?

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart spoke with the Deseret News editorial board on Wednesday about a number of pressing issues facing the United States.

Among those issues was North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong Un. Stewart said candidly that the leader is not insane, but he does represent a threat to the U.S.

"We just can't ignore the reality that North Korea is a real and meaningful threat to not only U.S. security but frankly to global security and global civility," Stewart told the Deseret News.

Stewart said he’s “grateful” that President Donald Trump took a hard stance against North Korea in his address to the U.N. earlier this week.

LDS Church buys $35 million Book of Mormon manuscript

The LDS Church announced Wednesday that it bought a printer's manuscript of the Book of Mormon from the Community of Christ for $35 million, according to the Deseret News.

Donors provided all the money for the record-setting purchase.

Both churches announced the multimillion dollar sale on Wednesday night, saying that this “is the most complete copy of the original manuscript of the Book of Mormon dictated by Joseph Smith to several scribes,” the Deseret News reported.

“The printer’s manuscript is a handwritten copy of the original manuscript. Smith provided it to the printer, E. B. Grandin, in Palmyra, New York, in 1830, and Grandin used it to set the type for the first edition of the Book of Mormon,” according to the Deseret News.

Harry Potter is coming to Utah

The Shops at South Town are about to become Hogsmeade.

As the Deseret News reported, the Sandy shops will transform into something of a Harry Potter winter wonderland, as the “Christmas in the Wizarding World” retail experience enters the stores on Nov. 8.

The experience will include shops with Harry Potter merchandise, including wands and plush owls. Don’t forget about schools robes, much like the ones the book’s characters wear around Hogwarts.

“‘Christmas in the Wizarding World’ will redefine the traditional shopping center holiday offering by creating a themed retail experience inspired by one of the most beloved brands of all time, Harry Potter,” said Eddie Newquist, chief creative officer and executive vice president of GES, in a statement. “We’ve recreated the magical settings of Hogsmeade village and will bring it to the fans and families in Utah, who will be the first to experience this innovative retail environment.”

Puerto Rico pummeled by Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico Wednesday, leaving the entire country without power, according to CNN.

Now, the storm is regaining strength as it continues to race across the Caribbean, putting Turks and Caicos in immediate danger, CNN reported.

The Category 3 storm has winds of about 115 mph.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello told CNN he’s unsure how long it will take to rebuild.

"It depends on the damage to the infrastructure," he said. "I'm afraid it's probably going to be severe. If it is ... we're looking at months as opposed to weeks or days."

An ‘unbelievable performance’ on America’s got talent

Terry Fator, a ventriloquist, joined Darci Lynne, a singing ventriloquist, secured the victory for season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” with this performance.

According to the competition’s YouTube page, it was an “unbelievable performance.”