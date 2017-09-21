DUCHESNE — The Duchesne/Roosevelt Ranger District on the Ashley National Forest is preparing for prescribed fires beginning Oct. 1 and running through Christmas Day.

According to a statement from the district, implementation of two prescribed fire projects is dependent on weather conditions, and the first project area to meet the requirements will be implemented.

The project burn areas include:

• Reservation Ridge East sagebrush: This project is located on the south unit of the Duchesne Ranger District, within Duchesne, Wasatch and Utah counties, approximately 20 miles southwest of Duchesne. The project area includes Tub Ridge, Fossil Ridge, Horse Ridge, Flat Ridge and Reservation Ridge.

The plan is to reduce or temporarily eliminate shrub canopies, which would result in an increase of vegetative ground cover, and enhance the frequency and diversity of plant species. Total treatment area is 1,500-plus acres.

• Reservation Ridge piles: The project is located approximately 3 miles west of Avantaquin Campground, off Forest Road 147, along the Reservation Ridge Scenic Backway. The plan is to remove slash piles or woody-like deposits. The total treatment area is 100 acres.