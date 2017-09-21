SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Matthew Bell, who was appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert on Wednesday to fill a newly created judicial position on the 5th District Court.

Since 2008, Bell has served as an assistant U.S. attorney for Utah, prosecuting a variety of federal criminal offenses, as well as misdemeanor crimes occurring on federal lands within national parks.

Bell also serves as an instructor for the Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy at Dixie State University, where he teaches seminars on criminal law and procedure, courtroom testimony and other topics required for certification.

Prior to these roles, Bell served as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division in Dallas and as a police officer in St. George.

Bell holds a law degree from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.

Those who desire to comment on the nomination should contact Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Utah State Capitol Campus, House Building, Suite W210, P.O. Box 145210, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-5210, by 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed, Bell will fill the position created by the Legislature during the 2017 session.

The 5th District includes Beaver, Iron and Washington counties.