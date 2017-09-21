SALT LAKE CITY — All Mormon missionaries serving in areas of Mexico impacted by Tuesday’s earthquake are reported safe, with the LDS Church still assessing quake effects to members and facilities as well as opportunity to help overall.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the following statement, posted on the church’s Mormon Newsroom site and including a Spanish version as well.

“We have confirmed that all missionaries in the region affected by Tuesday’s earthquake in Mexico have been contacted and are safe. Mission presidents have been in contact with families to let them know they are well.

“Missionary apartments in several missions sustained damage, including a few that are now uninhabitable. Missionaries are eager to participate in the cleanup efforts and will do so as they are able to safely engage.

“Several Latter-day Saint chapels were also impacted, and teams are assessing the extent of the damage.

“We continue to pray for the people of Mexico as they recover from this serious earthquake.”