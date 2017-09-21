Young professionals may want to move to the Beehive State.

A recent study from SmartAsset found that Salt Lake City was one of the top 10 best U.S. cities for young professionals, ranking seventh on the list.

The study said that 22 percent of Salt Lake City’s residents are between 25 and 34 years old. Only 2.69 percent of those in the city face unemployment, too.

Salt Lake City also has a lot of affordable full-time workers, who earn about $40,000 every year. They have to pay off a median rent of $840 per month.

That means Salt Lake residents put a quarter of their pay toward rent — about the often-recommended spending of 30 percent of your paycheck on rent.

Salt Lake City ranked behind Nashville, Tennessee, on the list.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, topped the list, beating out Minneapolis, Minnesota, Seattle, San Francisco and Amarillo, Texas, within the top five.

Salt Lake City ranked higher than Overland Park, Kansas, Austin, Texas, and Anchorage, Alaska.

“But if you’re looking to party, Salt Lake City may not be the place for you. Only 1.25 percent of establishments in the Salt Lake area are dedicated to entertainment, the lowest rate in our top 10,” the study said.

Earlier this year, ZipRecruiter named Salt Lake City as one of the top best job markets for college graduates, ranking sixth on the list ahead of Boston, San Francisco, Nashville, Tennesssee, and Raleigh, North Carolia.