An annual study from the Institute for College Access and Success found that Utah students graduate with the least amount of debt among all states.

Beehive State students graduate with less than $20,000 in debt (specifically $19,975). By comparison, New Hampshire students (those with the highest debt) graduated owing $36,367.

Utah ranked ahead of New Mexico, California, Arizona and Nevada.

New Hampshire ranked at the bottom of the list, just ahead of Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Minnesota.

The study found a total of 17 states where students graduated with more than $30,000 in debt. Those in Northeastern and Midwestern states had the highest debt, while those in the West and South had the lowest levels of debt, according to Money.

The institute also shared steps on how states could ease the debt burden for new graduates.

"College is one of the biggest investments Americans make, yet many are making choices without basic information," the report’s author, Debbie Cochrane, told Money. "We need to make college more affordable."

Utah ranked at No. 50 for states with the highest student debt in a report from WalletHub. It ranked only behind Hawaii. That report listed New Hampshire as the state with the highest average student debt and Utah as the lowest average student debt.

Just this week, career advice website Zippia compiled data on which colleges have the highest paid graduates after college. In Utah, BYU topped the list, with students making, on average, $54,500 after school ends, according to Zippia.