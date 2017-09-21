“It’s happening.”
That’s how BYU announced that it will begin selling caffeinated soft drinks on campus, effective immediately.
"It will be on campus today," BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins told the Deseret News.
"This decision was made by Dining Services," Jenkins said, according to the Deseret News. "They were the ones in the 1950s to make the decision not to sell caffeinated soft drinks."
Dean Wright, director of Dining Services, answered questions in a Q&A posted on the BYU dining services page.
Wright said that all soft drinks and beverages currently provided at the school will still be offered. But “highly caffeinated energy drinks” will not be offered.
Wright said the university supported the decision, despite concerns from some that the university shouldn’t be offering soda.
“We realize that there are many choices to be made, and some are more nutritious than other,” Wright said. “We strive to offer a variety of food choices and encourage our customers to make healthy choices."
Utah and national social media went ablaze with the word out that BYU — a school known for its sobriety and lack of caffeine — was making this move.
Some rejoiced in the decision.
Others were more critical.
People shared GIFs in honor of the decision.
Others pointed to BYU football’s poor start as the reason for the decision.
But one question still remains unanswered: