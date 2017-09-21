“It’s happening.”

That’s how BYU announced that it will begin selling caffeinated soft drinks on campus, effective immediately.

"It will be on campus today," BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins told the Deseret News.

"This decision was made by Dining Services," Jenkins said, according to the Deseret News. "They were the ones in the 1950s to make the decision not to sell caffeinated soft drinks."

Dean Wright, director of Dining Services, answered questions in a Q&A posted on the BYU dining services page.

Wright said that all soft drinks and beverages currently provided at the school will still be offered. But “highly caffeinated energy drinks” will not be offered.

Wright said the university supported the decision, despite concerns from some that the university shouldn’t be offering soda.

“We realize that there are many choices to be made, and some are more nutritious than other,” Wright said. “We strive to offer a variety of food choices and encourage our customers to make healthy choices."

Utah and national social media went ablaze with the word out that BYU — a school known for its sobriety and lack of caffeine — was making this move.

Some rejoiced in the decision.

Caffeine-infused beverages at BYU! Happy Birthday to me!! — Mike Bushman (@bushmonger) September 21, 2017

Caffeine is finally coming to BYU campus and I've never felt so motivated in my life — DJ Johnston (@desireevmoss) September 21, 2017

I can't believe BYU will offer coke on campus!!! #blessed #caffeine — Spencer Norawong (@snoreawong) September 21, 2017

Fall Fling is gonna be lit this year — Joe J. (@JSJ35) September 21, 2017

BYU: we now sell caffeinated soda:



Students: pic.twitter.com/ksE8tZ8Zlh — BryBryMisAmericanPie (@Bryan_McDonnell) September 21, 2017

Did I just buy the first ever caffeinated Coke Zero Sugar sold in #BYU's Wilkinson Student Center?



Yes, yes I did. pic.twitter.com/zjKFFuQB6w — Christopher Jones (@ccjones13) September 21, 2017

Others were more critical.

BYU is offering caffeine drinks on campus???? The world must be coming to an end! 😀😉 pic.twitter.com/HSUvnb0YPy — Taylor (@Tdavis0220) September 21, 2017

this is disappointing. Caffeine free soda is what makes BYU what it is. I'm sad people are so happy to see them stray from their culture — D.A.R.E Grad (@okelleykm) September 21, 2017

I leave @BYU for ONE MONTH and they're already selling caffeine on campus? #NotCool — Alex Hoagland (@Hoagland_Alex) September 21, 2017

I'm looking at this news about BYU and I'm trying to imagine college without caffeine. — Charlie Zegers (@charliezegers) September 21, 2017

People shared GIFs in honor of the decision.

Live look at @BYU students trying caffeine for the first time: pic.twitter.com/xLNSNYdXGL — BananaBoat Dave 🍌🚤 (@megaleonardon) September 21, 2017

Me after finding out @BYU is offering caffeine on campus pic.twitter.com/qnO5yiE5pl — Kelsey Eagar (@KelseyEagar) September 21, 2017

@BYU getting caffeine on campus is the greatest thing for fans since Jimmer days. pic.twitter.com/CtuN7UFbOR — SHAuN (@revkabula) September 21, 2017

Others pointed to BYU football’s poor start as the reason for the decision.

Good timing. While football and basketball are down in the dumps, caffeine lifts spirits — Y4LYFE (@Y4LYFE) September 21, 2017

BYU's season has gone so bad they have started offering caffeine on campus. @1280sports #gamechanger — Bronson Gray (@bgray18) September 21, 2017

To appease fans, and maybe take focus off of the terrible football team, #BYU will now sell caffinated soda on campus. — KiYi! (@utah_man16) September 21, 2017

With this announcement, it’s only a matter of time before BYU is playing football games at Sodalicious Stadium on LaVell Edwards Field. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 21, 2017

But one question still remains unanswered: