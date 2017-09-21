Jeremy Mills of ESPN ranked college football's best quarterbacks for Week 3 of the season, and Wisconsin signal caller Alex Hornibrook topped the list for what he was able to do against the BYU Cougars.

Speaking of Hornibrook's performance against the Cougars, Mills wrote, "Alex Hornibrook broke the Wisconsin single-game record by completing 95 percent of his passes in Wisconsin's win Saturday at BYU. He was especially lethal downfield, completing all eight of his passes thrown more than 10 yards downfield for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Only two Power 5 quarterbacks completed more downfield passes without an incompletion in the previous five seasons."

On the day, he completed 18 of 19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

While Hornibrook was getting recognition for the way he played against the Cougars, BYU moved up in a poll that no team wants to be on.

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports released his latest Bottom 25 in college football and the Cougars were on it for the second week in a row, coming in at No. 17.

Speaking of the Cougars, Fornelli had a harsh criticism, saying, "Ever wonder what it would look like to watch a drunk baby try to walk? Just watch the BYU offense. It can't be much different."

He also had BYU's next opponent, Utah State on the list at No. 20, saying, "The Aggies got crushed by Wake Forest, but hey, who doesn't?"

Other links

And finally...

The latest Bowl projections are out from USA Today's Erick Smith and he has the Utah Utes going to the Cactus Bowl to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Smith also has the Cougars going bowling as he projects a matchup with Memphis in the Frisco Bowl.

Eric Single of Sports Illustrated see things differently for the Utes and Cougars in his latest projections.

He has the Utes playing Iowa in the Foster Farms Bowl and the Cougars squaring off with UTSA in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl.