SALT LAKE CITY — The reserve police officer at the center of a blood draw request that prompted the high-profile arrest of a University Hospital nurse remains in critical condition, his family said Wednesday.

Bill Gray, a truck driver and reserve member of the Rigby Police Department in Idaho, was severely burned July 26 in a fiery head-on crash near Wellsville in Cache County. The driver of a pickup truck trying to evade officers crossed suddenly into oncoming traffic, slamming into Gray's semitrailer and killing the fleeing driver, according to police.

In a statement released Wednesday with an update on Gray's condition, family members called the impact "explosive," engulfing his truck in flames.

"Still, Bill was able to stop and exit his truck and police were able to put out the flames on his body," Gray's family wrote in the statement.

Gray was rushed to the burn unit at University Hospital in Salt Lake City with burns on 46 percent of his body and a 22 percent chance at survival, the family said. After he arrived, investigators requested a sample of his blood, though police do not suspect he was impaired.

Because the Salt Lake police detective who came to procure the blood draw didn't have a warrant, and because Gray was not under arrest and could not consent, nurse Alex Wubbels denied the procedure under hospital policy. After a tense and lengthy encounter, the detective grabbed Wubbels, ignoring her screams as he dragged her outside and stuffed her into a police cruiser, claiming she was interfering with a police investigation.

Dramatic video of the encounter became public Aug. 31 and quickly spread worldwide, bringing the department under intense scrutiny. The detective, Jeff Payne, and his supervisor, Lt. James Tracy, have both been placed on leave and investigations by the Unified Police Department and FBI are underway.

"I'm glad she (nurse Wubbels) was protecting my husband and I love our police community," April Gray said in the statement.

She went on to add, "I'm deeply grateful to the Logan police officers who helped Bill on the scene of the accident, as well as all the medical staff who have treated him since then. They have all been wonderful."

Gray remained in critical condition Wednesday, following weeks of treatment to remove burned skin, three skin graft procedures and preparation for more, and efforts to fight off infection in his injured skin and lungs, according to the family. Additionally, Gray's badly damaged hands will require several surgeries and extensive therapy, they said.

To support Gray's mounting medical bills and the costs to allow his wife, April Gray, to travel between Salt Lake and Rigby, Idaho, to care for him, family members have established two accounts for donations.

Those wishing to contribute to the Gray family can donate to the William Gray Fund at Zion's Bank or through GoFundMe campaign titled "Bill Gray Accident Fund." As of Wednesday, the online fundraiser had received more than $16,000.