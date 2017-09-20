MILLCREEK — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a creek Wednesday morning.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said utility workers were working along a TRAX line near 145 W. Central Ave. about 10:30 a.m. and came to an area where a canal passes under the rails.

There, they spotted what they believed was a body under the water and contacted police.

A search and rescue team specializing in water recoveries was called in to retrieve the body, Lohrke said, finding that it had become tangled in weeds and brush. The creek, which branches off from Big Cottonwood Creek, is full but not running fast, he noted.

The body appeared to have been in the water for some time, Lohrke said. A medical examiner is working to identify the man. No additional details about the man were known Wednesday.

Because of the creek's proximity to Murray, police there have been brought into the investigation in case the body is that of Nick Kapos, 82, who has been missing since Sept. 14.

"Whenever we find a body, the first thing we do is look at missing persons reports, recent ones, and the area," Lohrke said.

In requests for the public's help finding Kapos over the weekend, police described him as a white man with gray hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeve red plaid shirt and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information about Kapos is asked to call Murray police at 801-840-4000.