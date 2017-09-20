In addition to many Homecoming activities during the first week of October, BYU Baseball will host its annual Blue-White Fall Scrimmage on Friday, Oct. 6, at 4:30 p.m.

Admission is free to the scrimmage, which will finish well before the 8:15 p.m. kickoff for the BYU-Boise State football game that evening.

Concessions at the baseball scrimmage will be open with $1 ice cream for all fans.

This scrimmage provides fans the opportunity to see the team for the first time playing on its new field at Miller Park. The new Larry H. Miller Field just underwent a change from natural grass to artificial turf with an underground heating system allowing for play during inclement weather.

"I'm excited for our fans to walk through the portals and see this new field for themselves," BYU coach Mike Littlewood said. "Our expectation in the field design was to give the field the appearance of natural grass, and I believe the result far exceeded expectation. The Blue-White Scrimmage will give fans an up-close look at this new surface, as well as give us a chance to showcase our 2017-18 team."

The Cougars are scheduled for scrimmages during the fall against Salt Lake Community College, Dixie State College and the College of Southern Idaho.

