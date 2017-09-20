Screen shot of press release from The Shops at South Town

SALT LAKE CITY — The Shops at South Town is about to become Hogsmeade.

The Sandy stores will introduce the “Christmas in the Wizarding World” Harry Potter-themed retail experience.

It will launch on Nov. 8.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products and GES, the producers of touring "Harry Potter: The Exhibition," put on the retail experience.

“‘Christmas in the Wizarding World’ will redefine the traditional shopping center holiday offering by creating a themed retail experience inspired by one of the most beloved brands of all time, Harry Potter,” said Eddie Newquist, chief creative officer and executive vice president of GES, in a statement. “We’ve recreated the magical settings of Hogsmeade village and will bring it to the fans and families in Utah, who will be the first to experience this innovative retail environment.”

The stores will sell Harry Potter merchandise, which will be on display surrounded by holiday themes.

The shops will also offer gifts available for purchase, including holiday ornaments and stockings, sweaters and school robes, plush owls and, you guessed it, wands.

For Harry Potter fans, the retail experience will look a lot like Hogsmeade village.

Oh, and — shoppers can partake in a Quaffle Toss game, where participants can score goals in a Qudditch-like display.

“The Shops at South Town is Utah’s premier, one-stop destination for shopping and making memories that last a lifetime,” said Heather Nash, marketing manager of The Shops at South Town, according to a press release. “Christmas in the Wizarding World is sure to be an unforgettable retail experience and offer fans a unique opportunity to shop for the Muggle, witch or wizard in their life."