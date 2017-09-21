For any other ski resort, a one-star rating would be a sign that business was going downhill. But for one in Utah, it may be a sign instead that its reputation has reached a peak.

According to a new ad for Snowbird Ski Resort in Snowbird, Utah, it is one of the least fun places to ski in the country.

Why, you ask? Because it is so difficult to ride, of course!

The ad features a statement made by a skier from Los Angeles, who expressed his dismay with his experience skiing there.

"I've heard Snowbird is a tough mountain," the ad reads. "But this is ridiculous. It felt like every trail was a steep chute or littered with tree wells. How is anyone supposed to ride that? Not fun."

Many skiers on Reddit fortunately noticed the irony in that statement, explaining in a thread that the one-star review was a clever way "to advertise what the mountain is best known for," which is its challenging and advanced runs, often not suitable for beginners.

Snowbird Ski Resort consistently ranks at the top of the list of most challenging ski resorts in the country.

But that doesn't mean its patrons want the word to get around. Many on Reddit were just fine with keeping one of their favorite ski resorts a secret from the crowds.