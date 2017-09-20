SALT LAKE CITY — Practice was a little different for the 21st-ranked Utes this week. And it didn’t have anything to do with a decision to eliminate a long-standing media observation period.

The difference was preparation for a Pac-12 opponent. The Utes (3-0) face Arizona Friday (8:30 p.m., FS1) in Tucson.

“It’s almost like a renewed energy when Pac-12 play starts,” said safety Chase Hansen.

After all, he explained, it’s all about winning the conference.

“That’s something that we’ve gotten really close to, it seems like every year, and we want to do it this year,” Hansen said. “But it starts just one game at a time.”

Quarterback Tyler Huntley has similar thoughts.

“I’d say there’s another energy added to it but we still look at every game to be the same as another game,” he said. “We’ve got to look forward to being 1-0 on the week. So we just come out and prepare the same and come out with a victory.”

Meanwhile, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said “yes and no” when asked if there was a different vibe in practice with the arrival of conference games.

“The three non-conference games are obviously very important. You want to play well and you want to come out of it, ideally, 3-0 which we were able to do this year,” Whittingham said in reference to Utah’s wins over North Dakota, BYU and San Jose State. “And so it’s not like a new season when Pac-12 play starts. But it’s certainly a different feel, I can tell you that.”

PAC-12 OPENERS: Utah hasn’t fared all that well in Pac-12 openers since joining the conference in 2011. The Utes are just 2-4 in such games. They prevailed over USC (31-27) in 2016 and at Oregon (62-20) in 2015. Losses came at home to Washington State (28-27) in 2014 and to Oregon State (51-48, OT) in 2013. Before that Utah dropped road contests at Arizona State (37-7) in 2012 and USC (23-14) in 2011.

LEADING THE PACK: Sophomore cornerback Julian Blackmon tops the Utes with two interceptions after three games. It’s a position he would like to maintain.

“Yes, sir. I definitely want to stay on top of the interception board,” said Blackmon, who noted that Utah’s defensive backs always joke about who will get the most picks. “It really ups your game when you try to get interceptions. So it’s really fun.”

The Utes have six on the season. Besides Blackmon, Boobie Hobbs, Jaylon Johnson, Sunia Tauteoli and Filipo Mokofisi have interceptions.