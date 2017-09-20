SALT LAKE CITY — Ballet West announced Michael Scolamiero, former executive director of Miami City Ballet and Pennsylvania Ballet, as its new executive director on Sept. 20.

The announcement concludes a six-month international search led by Michael Kaiser, president emeritus of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Kaiser said his goal was to find an administrator “uniquely attuned” to the long-term artistic goals of Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute and his team.

“Michael Scolamiero, with his successful tenure at some of the nation’s most beloved arts organizations, is just the person to help Adam fulfill his goals and continue the sustainable growth of the company,” Kaiser said in a press release.

Under Scolamiero's direction, Pennsylvania Ballet's budget rose from $6.5 million to $11.3 million and Miami City Ballet reduced debt by more than $2 million.

“Michael’s skill set is exactly what Ballet West was seeking — a stellar record of donor relations, nonprofit governance, board development and sustainability,” Sklute said.

Scolamiero's new position will officially start in October. He said he is excited to make Salt Lake City his home.

“Utah is a place of exquisite natural beauty with a deep cultural love of fine arts,” Scolamiero said according to the press release. “For more than a decade, I’ve watched from afar as Ballet West exploded under Adam’s leadership. It is especially exciting to become part of an organization in the midst of a renaissance and on strong financial ground. The energy at Ballet West is exhilarating, and I am energized and quite optimistic about the possibilities.”

Ballet West Board President John Miller said he is thrilled that Scolamiero will be joining the company.

“He proved to be the apogee of temperament and talent we toiled to find,” Miller said. “It was an exhaustive search, and I believe we found an ideal and impeccable executive director in Michael.”

sharris@deseretnews.com