I have never been more proud to be a resident of West Jordan.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, the West Jordan City Council approved in a 5-2 vote, to urge the Utah State legislature to strengthen laws related to hate crimes; crimes targeted at people because of their race, religion, sexual orientation and disability status.

West Jordan has been known as a politically conservative community. To have conservative representatives stand up against hate sends a clear message to those who are disenfranchised: "We hear you."

In a country that is being torn apart by bigotry, violence, and unending partisanship divide, this move by the West Jordan City Council is not only commendable, it's heroic.

Many thanks to the West Jordan Council members, as well as state Senator Daniel Thatcher who is sponsoring this bill.

Thank you for doing the right thing.

Alicia Smith

West Jordan