Dixie State women’s basketball head coach JD Gustin has announced the addition of Deb Bennett as an assistant coach to the Trailblazers coaching staff.

Bennett joins the Trailblazers staff after serving for 16 years (August 2001 through May 2017) as the athletic director at Skyline High School in Salt Lake City. Under Bennett’s direction, the Eagles won 48 state championships, while Bennett also oversaw renovations to the men’s and women’s locker rooms, football stadium and basketball court. Bennett was also named UIAAA Athletic Director of the Year for the 2016-17 season.

In addition to her duties as athletic director, Bennett also served as the varsity girls basketball head coach for 19 years (1993-2012) where she led the Eagles to 19 consecutive state tournament appearances. Bennett logged a 327-110 (.748) record as head coach, leading the Eagles to 11 region titles and two state championships (2006, 2008). Bennett was an eight-time Region Coach of the Year and was named Utah Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2003, 2006 and 2008. She also sent 32 players to the college ranks in her time as head coach.

Prior to her time at Skyline, Bennett coached at Granite Park Junior High School (1987-1990) and Tooele High School (1977-1981).

Bennett, who served as president of the Utah Women’s Basketball Coaches Association from 1994-95, brings a Hall of Fame resume to the Trailblazer bench. She is a member of the Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation Board of Directors, and she was inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation as a Distinguished High School Coach in 2014.

“Deb Bennett is a class act and is as a respected coach and teacher as you can find in Utah,” Gustin said. “She is literally a Hall of Famer, and I’m looking forward to her using her wealth of experience to influence our student-athletes and staff in a positive manner.”

Bennett played basketball, field hockey, softball and tennis at Brigham Young University from 1972-77. She graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1977, and later, she earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Utah in 2008.

