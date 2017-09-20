Real Salt Lake’s Leo the Lion carries Kohen Church, 8, during Southland Elementary School's annual Jog-A-Thon in Riverton on Wednesday. The second-grader is battling leukemia, and Leo came to the event to support Kohen by jogging with him and carrying him when necessary. In addition, Leo presented the boy with an RSL jersey and a “Kick Cancer” scarf.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.