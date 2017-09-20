SALT LAKE CITY — Renowned actor Patrick Page will once again take the stage at the Utah Shakespeare Festival after a 28-year intermission for one more day of performances on Sept. 29.

Page was a popular performer at the festival from 1984 to 1989 and has since become known for originating the roles of Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” and the Grinch in “Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.”

The Broadway actor will perform “All the Devils Are Here” — a one-man show exploring the evil illustrated in William Shakespeare’s plays — twice at the Utah Shakespeare Festival the day he returns. The two performances of the new play will include one for the public and one for students, including participants from Southern Utah University and the festival's annual Shakespeare Competition.

“Patrick is joining other theatre artists who have come to adjudicate for the annual Shakespeare Competition to assist in the training of budding actors,” said Michael Bahr, the Utah Shakespeare Festival's education director. “He offered to perform the play as an additional opportunity for students to learn their craft from a professional.”

Tickets to the student performance are free and available only to students and their teachers by visiting the festival's ticket office in person or by calling 800-PLAYTIX. General admission tickets to the public performance, which will be presented in the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre at 2 p.m. on Sept. 29, cost $25 and can be purchased at the same ticket office and phone number, or online at bard.org.

sharris@deseretnews.com