Utah dancer Lindsay Arnold is a back for another season of "Dancing with the Stars," which premiered Monday night on ABC.

To kick off the new season, she shared a few special details about her life with online publication DanceSpirit. In the interview, she talked about some of her favorite dance moves and role models, as well as her biggest fears.

She recounted one embarrassing moment too of being onstage.

"During a dress rehearsal for 'Dancing with the Stars,' I was doing my solo part onstage during a group number and I did a fan kick and fell flat on my back," she told DanceSpirit. "Everyone was watching and started laughing so hard. It was pretty hilarious. They had captured it on camera, so they put it on repeat on the big screens for everyone to see."

Fortunately, Arnold has her husband to cheer her up when she's upset. The dancer also said in the interview how much she appreciates his support and comedy.

"My husband, Sam Cusick, always knows exactly what to do or say to make me laugh," she said. "'Dancing with the Stars' can be a stressful job, but Sam always reminds me to enjoy myself and have fun."

Arnold and her husband married in Salt Lake City in 2015, "Entertainment Tonight" reported. She had plans to attend Utah Valley University on a full academic scholarship before becoming a part of "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 9, according to DanceSpirit.