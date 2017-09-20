SALT LAKE CITY — The National Park Service will offer free admission to parks across the country Saturday, Sept. 30, as part of National Public Lands Day.

The fee-free day offers a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee.

The fee waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees and transportation entrance fees. Other fees — such as reservation, camping, tours, concessions and fees collected by third parties — are not included unless stated otherwise.

Entrance fees to the national parks usually range from $3 to $30. In addition, any fourth-grade student can get a free annual pass through the Every Kid in a Park program, and active-duty military and U.S. citizens with a permanent disability can also get free passes.

National Public Lands Day, held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands. Volunteers are encouraged to spend the day outdoors giving back to their communities by pulling invasive plants, maintaining trails or picking up trash.

For more information or to volunteer for a project, visit www.neefusa.org.