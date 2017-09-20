KEARNS — Charges have been filed against a transient accused of abusing a teen girl who was walking home from school two years ago.

Fred Hendrick Garcia, 40, who also goes by the names Garcia X and Elvis Presley, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Garcia is already in the Utah State Hospital, where doctors are trying to restore his competency to stand trial in another case.

In March, a 15-year-old girl told police she was walking home from school through David Gourley Park, 5015 S. 4300 West, approximately two years ago when she passed a man who was known to frequent the park, according to charging documents.

The man, Garcia, pushed the girl to the ground, "held a knife to her throat" and told her "if she moved he would kill her," charges state. He then sexually assaulted the girl, according to the charges.

Garcia has an extensive criminal record, including many misdemeanor convictions for crimes such as disorderly conduct, intoxication and trespassing. He was convicted of misdemeanor assault in March in South Salt Lake Justice Court.

In November, Garcia was charged in 3rd District Court with burglary, a second-degree felony. In December, a competency evaluation was ordered for his case. Then in February, Garcia was ruled not competent to stand trial and was transported to the Utah State Hospital, according to court records.

In June, Garcia sent the judge in the case two handwritten letters stating that he wanted to be released and go home. He signed one of the letters "Elvis Presley."