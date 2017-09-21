The University of Utah heads into Pac-12 play against a familiar foe. The Arizona Wildcats enter the game with a 2-1 record. Both teams, of course, want a win, but Utah especially really needs to get a 'W' right out of the conference-play gate.

Why? According to ESPN, the Utes have the most difficult strength of schedule remaining out of all FBS teams.

The game will be held Friday night in Tucson at 8:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be played in Tucson and be televised on Fox Sports 1.Here are six numbers to get you ready for the conference matchup.

Here are six numbers to get you ready for the conference matchup.

7

The Utes are in their seventh season in the Pac-12. Being a member of a Power 5 conference has had its share of learning curves. Utah holds a conference record of 25-29 over the past six seasons. The Utes' best season was in 2015 when they had a conference record of 6-3, which was good enough for a tie for the South Division championship.

23

The Utes are once again ranked in the AP poll. Utah enters the top 25 for the first time this year coming in at No. 23. Being ranked is a familiar feeling for Utah’s football team. Dating back to the beginning of the 2015 season, Utah has been ranked in 29 of the last 36 weeks. Utah’s highest ranking during that stretch was No. 7 in 2015 after beating Oregon in the fourth week of the season. Utah’s longest streak being out of the AP poll during that stretch was just three weeks.

300

A large part of Utah’s success can be attributed to the play of quarterback Tyler Huntley. In just three games as a starter, he has amassed two 300-yard passing games. Huntley’s first 300-yard performance against BYU marked the first time a Ute quarterback has surpassed that mark since Travis Wilson back in 2014. Prior to Huntley, the last Ute quarterback to reach 300 yards in back-to-back games was Brian Johnson during the 2008 season. That season was a special one for Ute fans everywhere as Johnson threw for 303 yards to defeat BYU and earn the Utes the Mountain West Conference championship. Johnson then threw for 336 yards in the Sugar Bowl as Utah rolled over Alabama to cap an undefeated season and Johnson's career as one of the Utes' best QBs.

409

Darren Carrington II's play has a been a huge help for Huntley. Carrington is tied for second in the nation in receiving yards with 409. He has over 100 yards receiving in each of the first three games. If he can keep this pace, Carrington will become the Utes' first 1,000-yard receiver since Dres Anderson in 2013. Look for the Huntley-Carrington connection frequently against the Wildcats.

31

Thanks to the prolific duo of Huntley and Carrington, Utah is in new territory in the FBS. The Utes are currently 31st in the nation in passing yards a game with 294.0 through three games. There is a reason for excitement as Utah has not had a top-50 passing attack since 2010. Also worthy of note, Arizona is currently ranked 115th in the nation in passing yards a game with only a 161.0 average through its first three games.

328

Arizona can certainly move the ball on the ground. The Wildcats are averaging 328 yards per game, good for sixth in the nation. The good news for Ute fans: Utah ranks second in the nation in rushing defense, allowing only 49.3 yards per game. Interestingly enough, both quarterbacks lead their teams in rushing: Huntley has 212 yards with three touchdowns while Brandon Dawkins has 251 yards and five touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Prediction: Expect a close game in the conference opener but in the end it's ... Utah 27, Arizona 24.

Cameron Wood is a graduate of Weber State University and a teacher and coach at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Ogden, Utah. Email: cwood@stjosephutah.com. Follow on twitter @camwood03.