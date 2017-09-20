SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Postal Service is preparing for what is anticipated to be a record holiday season by hiring more than 250 employees to work at processing facilities and post offices along the Wasatch Front.

The hourly wages range from $14 to $16.98, with varying shifts and days off. While the positions are for the holidays, they may lead to career opportunities with the service. The open positions include holiday clerk assistant, postal support employee, city carrier assistant and casual mail handler.

The only way to apply is to go to usps.com/jobs.

An explanation of specific job requirements and hourly pay can be found on the individual job postings. Job openings will be regularly updated until all positions are filled. Interested applicants should visit the website frequently to check for new postings.

Last holiday season, Postal Service carriers delivered a record 808 million packages — a 15 percent increase from the previous year. Postal officials forecast another double-digit increase in packages again this year.

The Postal Service also looks to recent retirees, inviting letter carriers, clerks and motor vehicle operators who have retired within the past few years to come back and help deliver holiday cheer.