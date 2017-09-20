PAGE, Ariz. — Authorities say repairs are nearly finished to property in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area that was damaged by last week's microburst along the Utah-Arizona border.

A sudden, powerful downward gust of wind swamped or sank dozens of powerboats and jet skis last Thursday on Lake Powell, and resulted in damages to the park's docks and marinas.

The head pier broke, and several flanges snapped on side piers at Bullfrog.

At the Wahweap Marina, water, power and sewer weren't available and the dock was damaged.

The dock broke in two places at the Antelope Point Marina, and no power or fuel was available.

National Park Service officials said most of the piers and docks had been repaired as of Tuesday, and the Wahweap Marina should reopen soon.