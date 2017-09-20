SALT LAKE CITY — The International Economic Development Council has appointed Lara Fritts, director of Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development, to its board.

Fritts will serve a two-year term beginning Jan. 1. Fritts will represent Salt Lake City alongside 55 voting members from public and nonprofit economic development organizations across the country.

“Since joining our team a little more than a year ago, Lara has delivered significant wins for Salt Lake City, drawing national and international attention to the incredible economic opportunities here,” Mayor Jackie Biskupski said in a statement. “This announcement further demonstrates our decision to bring Lara on board continues to pay off for the capital city.”

In addition, Salt Lake City will host organization’s 2019 Economic Future Forum, which will draw hundreds of the country’s economic developers to the city.