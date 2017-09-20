Jimmer Fredette had his own signature shoe released this week, but you won't see him wearing it on the floor for the Shanghai Sharks anytime soon.

The Fredette Family Foundation confirmed to the Deseret News that Fredette suffered a knee injury before heading back to China that will keep him on the sidelines for an estimated three to four weeks.

While the injury shouldn't cause him to miss any CBA games, he won't be on the floor when the Sharks return to Houston to square off with the NBA's Rockets on Oct. 5. He will also miss out on this week's Merlion Cup, where the Sharks look to defend their title.

In his absence, the Sharks came from behind to defeat Indonesia's Satria Muda Pertamina 81-69 on Wednesday in the opening game of pool play.

Fredette is heading into his second season with the Sharks, whom he led to a 30-8 record in 2016-17 before they were dispatched in the first round of the playoffs. He averaged better than 37 points per game while adding four 50-point games.