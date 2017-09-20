Stock image
SALT​ ​LAKE​ ​CITY​ — ​Gov.​ ​Gary​ ​Herbert​ ​has​ ​appointed a new ​director​ ​of​ ​federal​ ​affairs.

Gordon Larsen​ ​will replace ​Cody​ ​Stewart,​ ​who​ ​served​ ​the​ ​Herbert​ ​administration​ ​in​ ​various​ ​capacities​ ​from 2011​-17.​ ​Larsen​ ​will​ ​formally​ ​assume​ ​his​ ​position​ ​with​ ​the​ ​administration​ ​on​ ​Oct.​ ​2.

“I​ ​am​ ​pleased​ ​to​ ​have​ ​Gordon​ ​Larsen​ ​join​ ​the​ ​Herbert/Cox​ ​administration,”​ ​Herbert​ ​said in a statement. “His​ ​previous​ ​experience​ ​overseeing​ ​legislative​ ​and​ ​congressional​ ​affairs​ ​and​ ​his​ ​demonstrated policy​ ​expertise​ ​will​ ​make​ ​him​ ​an​ ​invaluable​ ​addition​ ​to​ ​my​ ​staff.”

Larsen​ ​served​ ​most​ ​recently​ ​as​ ​legislative​ ​counsel​ ​for​ ​congressional​ ​affairs​ ​at​ ​the​ ​Broadcasting Board​ ​of​ ​Governors,​ ​an​ ​independent​ ​agency​ ​of​ ​the​ ​United​ ​States​ ​government.​

He​ ​previously worked​ ​as​ ​legislative​ ​director​ ​for​ ​Rep.​ ​Chris​ ​Stewart,​ ​R-Utah, supervising​ ​the​ ​congressman’s work​ ​on​ ​the​ ​House​ ​Appropriations​ ​Committee​ ​and​ ​the​ ​House​ ​Permanent​ ​Select​ ​Committee​ ​on Intelligence.​

​Larsen​ ​also​ ​worked​ ​as​ ​legislative​ ​director​ ​for​ ​Rep.​ ​Rob​ ​Bishop,​ ​R-Utah, advising​ ​in​ ​areas related​ ​to​ ​health​ ​care,​ ​budget,​ ​tax​ ​and​ ​economic​ ​policy.

A​ ​native​ ​of​ ​Kearns,​ ​Larsen​ ​attended​ ​Brigham​ ​Young​ ​University​ ​for​ ​undergraduate​ ​studies and​ ​holds​ ​Juris Doctor​ ​and​ ​MBA​ ​degrees​ ​from​ ​the​ ​College​ ​of​ ​William​ ​and​ ​Mary.

