SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed a new director of federal affairs.
Gordon Larsen will replace Cody Stewart, who served the Herbert administration in various capacities from 2011-17. Larsen will formally assume his position with the administration on Oct. 2.
“I am pleased to have Gordon Larsen join the Herbert/Cox administration,” Herbert said in a statement. “His previous experience overseeing legislative and congressional affairs and his demonstrated policy expertise will make him an invaluable addition to my staff.”
Larsen served most recently as legislative counsel for congressional affairs at the Broadcasting Board of Governors, an independent agency of the United States government.
He previously worked as legislative director for Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, supervising the congressman’s work on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
Larsen also worked as legislative director for Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, advising in areas related to health care, budget, tax and economic policy.
A native of Kearns, Larsen attended Brigham Young University for undergraduate studies and holds Juris Doctor and MBA degrees from the College of William and Mary.