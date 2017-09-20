Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 20.

Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria pummeled eastern Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning, becoming the strongest storm to hit the area in more than 90 years, NBC News reported.

The Category 5 storm killed at least one person and injured two more.

The storm also affected the U.S. and British Virgin Islands before it spread across Puerto Rico, according to NBC.

Forecasters told NBC that widespread damage is expected. It may leave some locations without power and “uninhabitable for weeks or months,” according to NBC News.

"If you are in a flood zone, your life is in danger," Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said. "If you are in a wooden house, your life is in danger."

Read more at NBC.

More than 200 deaths in Mexico earthquake

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, and the death tolls continues to rise, according to CNN.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 200 people have died from the earthquake. Twenty-five bodies were recovered at the Enrique Rebsamen school, CNN reported.

President Enrique Peña Nieto said in a video statement workers are trying to find those who are trapped in buildings.

"The priority now is to continue rescuing those who are still trapped and provide medical attention to the injured," he said.

Read more at CNN.

LDS Church assesses damage in Mexico

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to investigate the status of its members, missionaries and facilities in central Mexico after the earthquake, according to the Deseret News.

The church told the Deseret News it is unsure about the damage.

"At this time, it's difficult to understand fully the impact, including to church members and facilities," LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins told the Deseret News.

Hawkins confirmed that the Missionary Training Center in Mexico wasn’t damaged and that all missionaries there are safe.

"There are several missions in this region, and mission presidents are working to determine the status of all missionaries. Some have reported that all are safe, while others are still assessing the situation,” Hawkins said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Utah lawmakers tour Rio Grande shelter

A number of Utah lawmakers toured a Rio Grande "safe space" shelter ahead of a special session to decide Rio Grande’s fate, according to the Deseret News.

Lawmakers toured the building a “day before the Utah Legislature was slated to consider a change to state law to allow the long-term road closure on the corner of 200 South and Rio Grande Street for the next two years, until the Road Home's troubled downtown shelter shutters in July 2019 and three new homeless resource centers open,” according to the Deseret News.

House Speaker Greg Hughes has pushed for the bill, saying it’s a part of Operation Rio Grande, which has been a massive movement to rid the area of crime.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski signed a temporary lease to take control of that area.

“But that lease will expire on Nov. 30 if the Legislature doesn't pass a new law to allow a longer-term closure, which would then pave the way for the Salt Lake City Council to create an ordinance to make it a reality,” according to the Deseret News.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Jimmy Kimmel discusses new health care bill

Jimmy Kimmel slammed Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy over the proposed health care bill, saying the senator lied to the late-night TV host "right to his face" about what the new bill will cover.