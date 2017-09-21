On Tuesday afternoon, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake rattled Mexico City, sending the country into chaos with a death toll so far of over 200, according to The Washington Post.

More than 40 percent of Mexico City is without power. Rescuers and volunteers have been working through the night to find missing children, clear wreckage and offer help to those in need.

At the same time, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, less than a month after Hurricane Irma slammed it, according to CNN.

The island is still under the storm, so it’s unclear what the damage will be, though experts told CNN there will be “widespread devastation."

Thousands of Puerto Rico residents have found shelter across the island.

Back stateside, celebrities shared their support for the victims with various social media posts, calling for people to pray for both Mexico and Puerto Rico.

