The Utah Jazz are set to do their part to help "former player" JP Gibson in his latest battle with cancer.

The team announced Monday that shirts designed by Steven Diaz with the words "JP Strong" on them will be sold online through Fanzz, at the Jazz team store and during the team's Oct. 6 preseason game at Vivint Arena to benefit the 8-year-old who is receiving treatment for cancer for the second time in less than three years.

The navy shirts feature a gold J-Note with a "P" tucked inside, with the word "strong" comprising the vertical line of the letter.

The shirts will cost $15.

“We treasure our relationship with JP and his family, and if we can help in just the smallest way, we want to show our support for his bravery in the face of cancer," team president Steve Starks said in the announcement. "We know he will be strong in the fight and this gives all of us an opportunity to rally behind JP."

Gibson joined the Jazz in October 2014, signing a one-day contract. He appeared in an intrasquad scrimmage that night and has been a fan favorite since.

Throughout the season, Utah will wear a patch on jerseys advertising the "5 For the Fight" campaign, which raises money for cancer research.