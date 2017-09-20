Kyler Dearden shot a 1-under-par total of 215 through three rounds to lead the Weber State men's golf team to a ninth-place finish at the Hartford Hawk Invitational, which wrapped up on Tuesday at Bull's Bridge Golf Club.

Dearden opened the tournament with a 5-over-par 77 in the Monday morning round but caught fire in the afternoon and shot 6-under par in the final 36 holes. He posted a 2-under-par 70 in the second round and a 4-under-par 68 in Tuesday's final round. His 215 total placed him in a tie for 16th overall.

As a team, the Wildcats recorded rounds of 292, 293 and 290 for a tournament total of 875.

Central Florida claimed the team title, shooting rounds of 273, 281 and 282 for a total of 836 that saw it run away from the field. Seton Hall finished second, 25 shots back of the Bulls.

Juuso Kahlos and Kyler Tate finished in the top-two spots on the individual leaderboard to lead Central Florida. Kahlos took the individual medalist honors, shooting a 9-under-par 207 to edge his teammate by two shots.

Weber State's Lee Shepherd joined Dearden in the top 25 as he shot consistent rounds of 73, 72 and 72 to finish in a tie for 24th at 1-over-par 217.

The Wildcats' team was rounded out by Alex Herzog, who tied for 49th with a total of 223; Sean Badger, who shot 226 to tie for 62nd; and Boston Watts, who shot 227 to tie for 67th overall.

The Wildcats are back in action on Sep. 25 and 26, at the Mark Simpson Invitational, hosted by the University of Colorado at Colorado National Golf Club in Erie, Colorado.