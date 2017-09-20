UberEATS has officially come to Utah.

The service delivers food from various restaurants to customers.

Drivers pick up orders from participating restaurants and deliver them to you. The average speed is 35 minutes from start to finish.

“When you're ready to place your order, you'll see a total that includes the food and delivery price. ... Pay with your Uber account and track your order on the site as it comes to you,” according to the UberEATS website.

Uber, which only recently started allowing tips, said tipping is optional for UberEATS.

Close to 50 different restaurants in the Salt Lake area have signed up for the survice, including Pie Hole, Saffron Valley Indian Street Food, and Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade.

You can find a complete list of Salt Lake locations on UberEATS’ website.

(Note: The deliveries only occur within Salt Lake City limits. It reaches to 3300 South, the University of Utah and Rose Park. It does not extend to North Salt Lake.)

Download the free UberEATS app (on Apple or Google Play) to begin ordering food today.

UberEATS recently launched its service in Buffalo, New York. It also recently added bike couriers in San Diego to improve service time.