More than 200 people have died after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on Tuesday.

The quake caused 44 buildings to collapse, as well as 40 percent of the city to lose power, according to The Washington Post.

Volunteers, rescuers and medics are working their way to clear out the rubble in the city. They’re also hoping to find 30 missing children, who disappeared after a school collapsed.

So far, rescuers have pulled 25 bodies from the wreckage of the school in Villacoapa, with only four of them adults, The Washington Post reported.

Raw video footage filmed directly after the quake shows a city in peril as buildings exploded and collapsed moments after the earthquake.

ABC News shared drone footage that shows the destruction in the city. One glance at the video, which you can watch below, shows collapsed roofs, dusted-over sidewalks and people searching for those trapped in the rubble.

Drone footage shows destruction in Mexico City caused by the 7.1-magnitude earthquake; at least 42 people killed. https://t.co/DcnljWzUDf pic.twitter.com/JYQZYiLKYF — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2017

According to CNN, Mexico’s earthquake on Tuesday struck about two weeks after a 8.1 earthquake struck off the country's southern coast. And Tuesday’s disaster struck 32 years to the day of a 8.0 magnitude earthquake, which killed close to 9,500 people.