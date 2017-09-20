SOUTH SALT LAKE — A Millcreek woman was seriously injured when she stepped in front of a moving police car early Wednesday.

The officer was driving south on State Street about 2:30 a.m. when the 30-year-old woman stepped in front of his patrol car near 2978 South and was hit, South Salt Lake police officer Gary Keller said.

"They said it jut happened all of a sudden and she was right there, dressed in dark clothing," Keller said. "There's a street light out there, so it was poorly lit."

The woman was rushed to an area hospital and was believed to be in critical condition, Keller said, but was improving.

The officer was uninjured but shaken by the accident, Keller said.

State Street was closed for more than three hours while police investigated, reopening about 5 a.m. Because an officer was involved, the crash will be investigated by the Salt Lake Valley Major Accident team.

It is unknown whether the woman, whose name was not released, was trying to cross the street or just stepped out in front of the car, Keller said.