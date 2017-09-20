1 of 2
View 2 Items
Tanner Siegworth, Deseret News
A man died Wednesday after police say his vehicle drifted into the median and rolled on southbound Legacy Parkway near 1000 North on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Investigators say the man wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. Speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash.

CENTERVILLE — A man is dead after a violent rollover crash on Legacy Parkway early Wednesday.

The man was driving south on the freeway near 1000 North in Centerville when his vehicle drifted into the median, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The car rolled, traveling an estimated 1,800 feet before coming to a stop, UHP said. The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the rolling vehicle and died.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

Additional details about the man were not immediately available.

McKenzie Romero
McKenzie Romero McKenzie Romero writes for the Deseret News.
Add a comment