CENTERVILLE — A man is dead after a violent rollover crash on Legacy Parkway early Wednesday.

The man was driving south on the freeway near 1000 North in Centerville when his vehicle drifted into the median, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The car rolled, traveling an estimated 1,800 feet before coming to a stop, UHP said. The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the rolling vehicle and died.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

Additional details about the man were not immediately available.