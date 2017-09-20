Just days before NBA teams open training camps, former Utah Runnin' Ute Andrew Bogut agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The first overall pick in 2005 will receive a veteran minimum, which will be up to $2-3 million with nothing guaranteed. Last season, the 7-footer was signed by Cleveland then suffered a broken leg in his first game with the Cavs and was out for the season.

Kyle Kuzma, another Utah alum who was drafted by the Lakers this summer, tweeted a shout-out to Bogut after the signing.

Later, former Ute Delon Wright, now with the Toronto Raptors, replied to Kuzma, referencing teammate Jakob Poeltl.

I like the two utes in Toronto https://t.co/GQq68CKBQJ — Delon Wright (@delonwright) September 19, 2017

Kuzma had one more retort.

The two in LA are better 😉 https://t.co/4a5fi81aAO — kuz (@kylekuzma) September 19, 2017

Eric Weddle loves ice cream

If you love eating ice cream, enjoy this short video by the Baltimore Ravens featuring former Utah star Eric Weddle, who invited viewers into his Maryland home to talk the sweet stuff.

Weddle talks about his family's ice cream ritual and how he keeps a fridge full of it. He even says after a Ravens win, he celebrates by consuming as much ice cream as he can.

