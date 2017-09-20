In Episode 295 of the Deseret News Rise & Shout Podcast, Matt and I break down the Wisconsin game and examine where we are in the 2017 season. Is this all as bleak as it seems? Can Sitake & Co. turn this around? We also compare this to the tough start in 1991, and we celebrate Ziggy and KVN in the NFL.

