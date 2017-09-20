Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) evades Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Austin Lee (11) to score, putting the Badgers up 38-6 in the fourth quarter of the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.
Related Link

In Episode 295 of the Deseret News Rise & Shout Podcast, Matt and I break down the Wisconsin game and examine where we are in the 2017 season. Is this all as bleak as it seems? Can Sitake & Co. turn this around? We also compare this to the tough start in 1991, and we celebrate Ziggy and KVN in the NFL.

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.

Check out the Rise & Shout Podcast at iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rise-shout/id404706109?mt=2 or on Podbean: http://ajmangum.podbean.com/