The Utah Valley University men's golf team shot a final round score of 16-over-par 297 to finish 13th in the 19-team field with a three-round score of 42-over-par 882 (289-297-296) on Tuesday at the Ram Masters Invitational at Fort Collins Country Club. Blair Bursey tied for 12th on the individual leaderboard for UVU.

Utah Valley finished 13th ahead of Pacific, Air Force, Oral Roberts, Wichita State, South Dakota State and Idaho. Tournament host Colorado State won the tournament at 17-under-par 823 (268-280-275). WAC foe Kansas City placed second at 2-over-par 842, while Wyoming finished third at 7-over-par 847.

"The top part of our lineup played great today," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Curran. "Unfortunately, we couldn't get any help from the bottom of our lineup. The course dried out and played really tough today."

Bursey led the Wolverines with a three-round score of 1-over-par 211 (69-70-72). The senior shot a final round score of 2-over-par 72 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 12th. Bursey carded three birdies and 10 pars on his final round scorecard.

UVU newcomer Jake Godfrey shot a final round 2-over-par 72 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 18th with a three-round score of 2-over-par 212 (67-73-72). Godfrey recorded three birdies and 10 pars on Tuesday.

Ariel Elftman-Hanson shot a 6-over-par 76 in Tuesday's round to finish in a tie for 73rd at 15-over-par 225 (75-74-76). Sophomore Gabe Lysen carded an 8-over-par 78 in his final round scorecard to finish 100th at 26-over-par 236 (78-80-78). Cedric Laverdure rounded out the scoring with a 6-over-par 76 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 101 at 27-over-par 237 (80-81-76).

Utah Valley continues fall play at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational at Colorado National Golf Club in Boulder on Sept. 25-26.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.