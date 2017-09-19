Dixie State’s women’s golf team opened the 2017-18 season with a 15th-place showing at the Fort Lewis College-hosted Skyhawk West Regional Preview on Tuesday at the par-71 Hillcrest Golf Club.

The Trailblazers posted their second-straight team score of 313 (313-313-626, +58) to finish ahead of five teams in the 20-team field. First-round leader Dallas Baptist (285-301-586, +18) led wire-to-wire to claim the team title, while West Texas A&M (300-302-602, +34) edged Cal State San Marcos (301-303-604, +36) by two shots to place second overall.

Junior Katie Ford (75-76) posted a top-20 individual finish in her season debut as she carded a 5-over 76 to finish tied for 18th at +9 151. Meanwhile, freshman Cailyn Cardall (78-79) penciled in a team-high four birdies on her card as part of a second-round 8-over 79, which placed her in an eight-way tie for 52nd at +15 157.

Freshman Kaitlynn Deeble (82-76-158, +16) rolled in three birdies in her second loop as she finished tied for 60th in her first collegiate tournament, followed by senior Cobair Collinsworth (78-82-160) in t-71st place at +18 160 and sophomore Ashley Fernandez (85-84-169) in t-91st at +27 169.

Dixie State will host the fourth annual Dixie State University Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 2-3, at The Golf Course at Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane, Utah.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.