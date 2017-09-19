SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 15-year-old boy from Kaysville says he is missing and likely is in Southern California.

Family members believe Quinn Hansen could be a danger to himself.

The boy was last seen at a convenience store in Yermo, California, at 5 p.m. Monday. He stayed at the gas station until about 7 p.m., according to surveillance footage obtained by his parents, who drove to gas stations south of Las Vegas asking clerks if he looked familiar.

His parents have notified police in Utah, Nevada and California, his mother, Renee Hansen, said.

"We are desperate to find him," she said. The teen left his phone at home, so tracking him is difficult.

He withdrew all of the cash in his debit account in St. George after buying CDs in a Target store there, his mother said.

His family reached someone through Facebook who ran his license plate and determined he pulled into a southern California town about 7 p.m. Tuesday, about four hours before his parents had pulled over there to rest for a little.

"I believe he's going to run out of gas or money in not too long," his mom said.

The boy had once mentioned to a friend he might head to California someday. He enjoyed Venice Beach and Santa Monica on a family trip a few years ago, so his parents believe either spot may have been his destination.

The teen is driving a 2005 silver Toyota Camry with the plate E34 3VM. The car has a faded bumper sticker saying, "2016 lol," a badly scratched front bumper, and stickers of an American eagle, Assassins Creed, a taco and an apple on the rear window.

Hansen was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a black shirt, gray shorts, and a blue Vans hat.