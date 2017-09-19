Cornbelly’s new superhero-themed corn maze at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi is pictured from the air Tuesday. Along with celebrating favorite classic superheroes this fall, Cornbelly’s will also honor local everyday heroes — ranging from military and firefighters to grandparents, teachers and law enforcement — when the state’s original corn maze and pumpkin festival returns for its 22nd season Friday. Complimenting this year’s maze design will be a number of special festivities, including outdoor screenings of superhero movies, meet and greets with favorite superhero characters, and costume contests. In addition to the superhero-themed maze, visitors can enjoy Insanity Point haunted attractions, a pumpkin courtyard and more than 50 other fall attractions. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to cornbellys.com.

