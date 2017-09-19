The month of September marks the anniversaries of two LDS temples in the United States.

The Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple, dedicated Sept. 18, 2016, is now one year old in the City of Brotherly Love. Recognized for its classic Georgian architecture that fits in seamlessly with the historic city, the building is the 152nd temple built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, is also the 18th anniversary of the Bismarck North Dakota Temple. President Gordon B. Hinckley announced the building of this temple in July 1998, reported Mormon Newsroom. According to the Deseret News, the building has served members of the LDS Church in North Dakota, South Dakota and in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple

For President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency of the LDS Church, the dedication of the Philadelphia temple was especially meaningful, reported the Deseret News. Baptized as a boy in a local Philadelphia chapel, President Eyring said he was astounded at how the gospel has continued to progress in the area.

“I can’t believe what the Lord has done, not just in having the temple, but what it represents in the strength of the church,” he said.

Construction of the Philadelphia temple began Sept. 17, 2011, and its interior incorporates the historical significance of the city. According to the Deseret News article, the waiting room of the temple includes a painting of the Founding Fathers signing the U.S. Constitution, which took place in Philadelphia in 1787. The 61,000 square-foot structure also incorporates “classic Georgian architecture designed to blend with the historic Philadelphia architecture,” Mormon Newsroom reported.

The dedicatory prayer of the Philadelphia temple gave thanks for the City of Brotherly Love and the principles that it stands for, said the Deseret News.

“We are grateful for the hospitality of this historic city and pray that it may be blessed by the very presence of Thy house,” said President Eyring. “We are profoundly grateful for the Constitution of the United States and for the Bill of Rights. These are the guarantors of our independence and our liberty.”

Before the Philadelphia temple was dedicated, religious leaders from a number of faiths toured the building, reported the Deseret News. Jewish, Muslim, Catholic, Amish, Methodist, Lutheran, Evangelical, Seventh-day Adventist and other leaders and representatives were all in attendance.

"It is the City of Brotherly Love. We felt that during this whole process," said John Taylor, director of interfaith relations for the LDS Church. "It gave them an opportunity to see one of our sacred spaces, and I think that is something that we very much have in common with so many faiths.

"Whether it's a beautiful mosque or cathedral, a magnificent synagogue or a simple structure, we are all united in our desire to go to special places where we can feel closer to the God we worship. … It was a remarkable experience."

Bismarck North Dakota Temple

The building of the Bismarck temple was announced in 1998 and served five stakes, one district and approximately 16,000 members at the time. According to the Deseret News, missionary work in North Dakota began in 1914. By 1930, there were 145 members in the state. In 1997, those numbers had climbed to 5,000.

Needing guidance while in the midst of making an important decision, Christopher Hunt, a member of the LDS Church, drove 193 miles to attend the North Dakota temple. Although he originally wasn’t looking forward to the long drive, Hunt said it gave him the opportunity to listen to the talk “How to Obtain Revelation and Inspiration for Your Personal Life,” by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. As Hunt pondered Elder Scott’s words before his endowment session, Hunt stated that he felt peace and gratitude when he attended the temple.

