BYU women’s golf tied for fourth place at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate, while senior Kendra Dalton recorded a top-20 finish on Tuesday at the Cherokee Country Club.

“I thought we had a solid round today,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “We got off to a really good start, which shows our potential. This should give us some confidence heading into our next event.”

The Cougars’ best round of the tournament came on Tuesday. BYU women’s golf shot 2-over as a team in the third round to finish the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate at 10-over par. Illinois took first place, shooting a tournament record 12-under.

Dalton carded a third-round 72 (+1) to tie for 14th place. The senior finished the tournament at 1-under to claim her first top-20 finish of the 2017-18 campaign. Rose Huang also posted a top-20 performance. Huang tied for 19th place, finishing the event at 1-over. Dalton and Huang birdied a combined five holes on Tuesday.

Anna Kennedy fired a 74-73-72 to shoot 6-over at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. The sophomore finished in 33rd place and birdied holes 3, 7, 11 and 15 in round three.

Finishing in 52nd place on Monday, Aiko Leong shot 1-under to move to 34th place on Tuesday. Leong fired the lowest round of any Cougar on Tuesday and birdied six holes.

Annie Yang and Naomi Soifua tied for 68th place at 15-over.

BYU women's golf travels to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Sept. 25-26, to participate in the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational hosted by West Coast Conference foe Gonzaga.