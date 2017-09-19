SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule has been finalized with times and television arrangements announced. After hosting Montana Tech in an exhibition game on Nov. 3, the Runnin’ Utes tip off the season one week later in the Huntsman Center against Prairie View A&M. The opening homestand continues with Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 13) and Missouri (Nov. 16).

Then comes an appearance in the MGM Resorts Main Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Utah faces Mississippi on Nov. 20 and Rice or UNLV on Nov. 22. The Utes return to Salt Lake City to face Eastern Washington on Nov. 24 and Hawaii on Dec. 2.

The Utes head to Indianapolis to take on Butler on Dec. 5. A Beehive Classic battle with Utah State is set for Dec. 9 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Seven days later, there’s a rivalry game with BYU in Provo. A Dec. 20 visit by Northwestern State closes out non-conference play.

Utah’s Pac-12 slate begins with a road trip to Oregon (Dec. 29) and Oregon State (Dec. 31). Other away games include UCLA (Jan. 11), USC (Jan. 14), Arizona State (Jan. 25), Arizona (Jan. 27), Colorado (Feb. 2), Washington (Feb. 15) and Washington State (Feb. 17).

The Utes host conference home games against Arizona (Jan. 4), Arizona State (Jan. 7), Washington (Jan. 18), Washington State (Jan. 21), Stanford (Feb. 8), California (Feb. 10), UCLA (Feb. 22), USC (Feb. 24) and Colorado (March 3).

The Pac-12 Tournament is set for March 7-10 in Las Vegas.

*****

2017-18 Utah men’s basketball schedule

NOVEMBER: 3 — MONTANA TECH, 6:30 p.m. (TBD); 10 — PRAIRIE VIEW A&M, 8 p.m. (P12N); 13 — MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE, 7 p.m. (P12N); 16 — MISSOURI, 6 p.m. (P12N); 20 — Mississippi (Las Vegas), 10:30 p.m. (TBD); 22 — Rice or UNLV (Las Vegas), 8 or 10:30 p.m. (TBD); 24 — EASTERN WASHINGTON, 6 p.m. (P12N).

DECEMBER: 2 — HAWAII, 5 p.m. (P12N); 5 — at Butler, 7 p.m. (FS1); 9 — Utah State (Beehive Classic), 6 p.m.; 16 — at BYU, 9 p.m. (ESPN2); 20 — NOTHRWESTERN STATE, 7 p.m. (P12N); 29 — at Oregon, 8 p.m. (FS1); 31 — at Oregon State, 4 p.m. (P12N0.

JANUARY: 4 — ARIZONA, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2); 7 — ARIZONA STATE, 6 p.m. (ESPNU); 11 — at UCLA, 9 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2); 14 — at USC, 6 p.m. (ESPNU); 18 — WASHINGTON, 8 p.m. (P12N); 21 — WASHINGTON STATE, 6 p.m. (ESPNU); 25 — at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. (P12N); 27 — at Arizona, 3:30 p.m. (FOX).

FEBRUARY: 2 — at Colorado, 7 p.m. (FS1); 8 — STANFORD, 6 p.m. (FS1); 10 — CALIFORNIA, 7:30 p.m. (P12N); 15 — at Washington, 7 p.m. (P12N); 17 — at Washington State, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2); 22 — UCLA, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2); 24 — USC, 12:30 p.m. (P12N).

MARCH: 3 — COLORADO, 5 p.m. (P12N); 7-10 — at Pac-12 Tournament (Las Vegas).