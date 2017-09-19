Thanks for the opinion editorial “A Question of Faith,” Sep. 12, that called out U.S. Senators Diane Feinstein, D-California, Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, for seeking to indirectly impose a religious test for nominations to serve in our federal government. In this case, it was for the nominee Amy Barrett, nominated for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, who is currently a law professor at the University of Notre Dame.

Our U.S. Constitution, in Article 6, states that there should never be any religious test for government service at the federal, state, or local level in the United States. My law degree is from Georgetown University, a Jesuit institution, located in the nation's capital within two blocks from the U.S. Senate. It is simply unfathomable that so many serving in our U.S. Senate are unfamiliar with the requirements of the U.S. Constitution they have sworn to uphold.

Robert Goss

American Fork