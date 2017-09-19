The recent article about Ben Shapiro's speaking event was very balanced and fair, which I appreciated ("Writer's upcoming U. visit raises 'more concerns' after Berkeley protests, arrests," Sept. 15). However, I just can't get over the fact that anyone would think that Ben Shapiro, a 5-foot-9 man of faith, is a threat to anyone's physical safety, when it has been shown time and time again that it is protester groups such as antifa that cause violence and damage. We are at the point where even something as innocent as a MAGA hat or aligning politically with anyone to the right of Hillary Clinton is such a threat to people's physical safety that they can be beaten in the streets. I would love to see an article addressing this, as it is quite frankly ridiculous. Of course, it should be balanced, and maybe speaking to people on both sides of the issue could shed further light on the issue. It's just sad that, as the country with the most freedom of speech, people going to see a conservative/libertarian speaking event have reason to fear violence. I mean, the only reason Shapiro's speech at Berkeley didn't get worse was because the town spent something like $600,000 on security and arrested nine people.

Kendall Flake

Mapleton