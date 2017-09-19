SALT LAKE CITY — The International Economic Development Council has recognized Salt Lake City for the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater/Regent Street project.

The Silver Award for best public-private partnership among cities with a population between 25,000 and 200,00 was awarded Tuesday during the organization’s annual convention in Toronto, Canada.

Justin Belliveau, the former chief operating officer of the city’s Redevelopment Agency, and Lara Fritts, director of the city’s Department of Economic Development, accepted the award.

“The Eccles Theater and Regent Street project is a shining example of what can come from city, county and state agencies — private and public entities — working together,” Mayor Jackie Biskupski said in a statement. “This collaboration is now one of the centerpieces of our vibrant downtown and enjoyed by so many who live, work and visit Salt Lake City.”

The theater at 131 S. Main features a five-story grand lobby, the 2,500-seat Delta Performance Hall, the flexible Regent Street black box theater, as well as a rehearsal studio, in-venue restaurant, and patron and donor lounges.

In conjunction with the theater’s construction, Regent Street, a midblock connector between City Creek Center and the Gallivan Center that abuts the theater, was transformed to include retail and dining establishments.